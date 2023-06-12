KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Multiple Severe Weather Days

Active weather is in the forecast for the next few days, as severe weather will be possible. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Make sure to stay weather aware and have ways to receive alerts. A front will remain stalled around the region for the first half of the week, but it is expected to lift away by late week. The end of the week features even warmer conditions as daytime highs soar to the upper 90s.

Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall with be possible today through Wednesday. (Max)

Today: Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day, with storms developing this afternoon. A few storms could be severe, with rain chances at 40%. Extra cloud cover will help keep temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Rain chances will stay at 40% for the region as a few storms are possible overnight. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with lows dropping to the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Severe storms will be possible once again, and it is looking wet to start the day. Rain chances are 40%. Heavy rain will be possible out the door for areas mainly north of I-20. Highs will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs peaking in the low 90s. Strong to severe storms will be likely again, with rain chances at 40%. Severe weather threats will be slightly lower compared to the previous two days.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot as highs will be climbing into the low and mid 90s. Rain chances will be slim at 20%.

Friday: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day, with rain chances at 20%. It will be a very hot afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 90s.

Saturday: Another hot day as temperatures will start to approach triple-digits in some places. If you plan to be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. Highs will peak in the upper 90s. Rain chances will be limited to 20%.

Sunday: Hot conditions are sticking around as highs climb to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will once again be low at 20%.

