KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Severe Weather Likely Through Midweek

We are tracking the threat for severe weather overnight into the next few days for the ArkLaMass.

Tonight, severe storms are possible mainly before 8 pm. Temperatures will eventually lower into the low 70s, seasonal for this time of year.

Tuesday will bring another threat for severe weather to the region. Damaging wind and hail will be the greatest threats with any storm that turns severe. There will be a low threat for tornadoes as well. It will be a warm day, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring the threat for additional severe weather. It will still be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Thursday will be a quiet weather day, with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will reach into low 90s.

Friday will bring the chance for more rain showers early. It will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching into the mid 90s.

Saturday will bring even more warmth to the region with temperatures reaching into upper 90s. It will be partly cloudy.

Sunday will be warm, with temperatures in the mid 90s. It will stay mainly dry with a partly cloudy sky.

Monday will be another warm day, with temperatures in the upper 90s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

