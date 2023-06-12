City of Bastrop nears completion of Dotson Park upgrades, receives $400k state grant

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Crews with the city of Bastrop have almost finished improvements to Dotson Park.

City officials say they want it to be a fun and safe place for children to play.

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive of Bastrop says Dotson parked received upgrades on the bathroom, swings and other playground equipment beginning in spring 2023. She says they have a responsibility to ensure the community is whole and well for children and family-oriented events.

“But that was part of our initiative - to bring the community parks back because it’s important to the children; especially with school being out now, they have somewhere to go,” says Olive.

According to a 2020 Parenting Children in the Age of Screens report by the Pew Research Center, more than one-third of parents with a child under 12 say their child began interacting with a smartphone before the age 5.

Coach Kenny Natt, who’s the founder and executive director of Pelican State Youth Movement - a multi-sports and life skills enrichment program, says it’s important for children to balance physical playtime and screen time.

“Technology today has caused an opportunity for youngsters to develop their mental - development on the inside at home,” says Natt. “But it takes away from the outside activities; things that they need to really grow and develop their muscles; develop their mental intellect; develop their sportsmanship; competing - things that they will do in life; not only in sports activities but just life in general. They need to develop those skills they acquire in sports.”

Mayor Olive says they’re upgrading all nine parks in the city. She says the city invested approximately half a million dollars to upgrade the parks with the assistance of a $400,000 state grant. The city hopes to have improvements completed by this fall.

