City of Bastrop nears completion of Dotson Park upgrades, receives $400k state grant

City of Bastrop nears completion of Dotson Park upgrades, receives $400k state grant
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Crews with the city of Bastrop have almost finished improvements to Dotson Park.

City officials say they want it to be a fun and safe place for children to play.

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive of Bastrop says Dotson parked received upgrades on the bathroom, swings and other playground equipment beginning in spring 2023. She says they have a responsibility to ensure the community is whole and well for children and family-oriented events.

“But that was part of our initiative - to bring the community parks back because it’s important to the children; especially with school being out now, they have somewhere to go,” says Olive.

According to a 2020 Parenting Children in the Age of Screens report by the Pew Research Center, more than one-third of parents with a child under 12 say their child began interacting with a smartphone before the age 5.

Coach Kenny Natt, who’s the founder and executive director of Pelican State Youth Movement - a multi-sports and life skills enrichment program, says it’s important for children to balance physical playtime and screen time.

“Technology today has caused an opportunity for youngsters to develop their mental - development on the inside at home,” says Natt. “But it takes away from the outside activities; things that they need to really grow and develop their muscles; develop their mental intellect; develop their sportsmanship; competing - things that they will do in life; not only in sports activities but just life in general. They need to develop those skills they acquire in sports.”

Mayor Olive says they’re upgrading all nine parks in the city. She says the city invested approximately half a million dollars to upgrade the parks with the assistance of a $400,000 state grant. The city hopes to have improvements completed by this fall.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Two dead in Union Parish crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
According to a press release from Louisiana State Police Troop F, a fatal crash in Richland...
Columbia woman killed in two-vehicle crash
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Ouachita Candy Company property
City of Monroe awarded more than $800k for cleanup project

Latest News

Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District
West nile found twice in one area of West Monroe
On Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m., the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the Union Parish...
New details released on arrest of Louisiana Baptists leader Daryl Stagg
richwood
guice new head coach
City of Bastrop nears completion of Dotson Park upgrades, receives $400k state grant