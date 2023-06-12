Bakari Guice introduced as new Richwood head football coach

Guice spent the last two seasons as the Rams defensive coordinator
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After being in the coaching profession for the last 15 seasons, Bakari Guice is getting his shot as a head football coach with the Richwood Rams. Guice has an impressive coaching résumé with stops at West Monroe, Georgia and ULM. After spending the past two seasons under former head coach, Marcus Yanez, Guice believes he is ready for the task to lead the Rams,

