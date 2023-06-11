Two dead in Union Parish crash

By Rylee Kramer
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to a press release, the Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after 1:30 am on Sunday, June 11.

Officials say it happened on US Hwy 167 south of Cooktown Road when a Nissan sedan traveling north exited the roadway and struck a tree. The car was engulfed in flames. Officials say speeding may have been a factor of the crash.

They say the crash claimed the life of Jaylen Norman, a 25-year-old from El Dorado, Arkansas and another unidentified passenger.

