Former Sterlington and LSU football star hosts book signing for new book “Nobody’s Gonna Die Today”

Book signing held at “The Market on Julia Street” in Rayville, Louisiana
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Matt Branch put his remarkable story to pen and paper three years ago and just six months ago he released his new book “Nobody’s Gonna Die Today”. Branch lost his leg in a hunting accident and he needed multiple surgeries to save his life. Now he shares his story to the public and it has pulled at the heart strings of many readers, especially across north east Louisiana.

