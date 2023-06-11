27 vying for Miss Louisiana crown

MONROE, La. (KSLA) — Twenty-seven women are vying to be Miss Louisiana.

A half dozen of them are students at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. Northwest Louisiana also is represented by contestants from Bossier Parish Community College, Grambling State University, LSU Shreveport, Northwestern State University and Southern University Shreveport.

The Miss Louisiana competition will be held Thursday through Saturday (June 15-17) in the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theatre. The preliminaries are set for Thursday and Friday evenings. The pageant Saturday evening will be telecast live statewide and will culminate with the crowning of the 60th Miss Louisiana.

The week’s activities will kick off with a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday (June 12) in the Monroe Civic Center Theatre lobby. This will be the first opportunity to meet the 27 contestants from throughout the state.

Miss Louisiana check-in is less than a week away! You don't want to miss the competition and the crowning of Miss... Posted by Miss Louisiana Organization on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Following are this year’s contestants and their majors (listed alphabetically according to the contestants’ last names):

♛ Miss Spirit of Fasching Aliyah Armstrong, mass communications major at Grambling State University

♛ Miss Monroe Hailei Beckwith, political science major at Howard University

♛ Miss Minden Jacie Brent, communications major at Louisiana Tech University

♛ Miss Heart of Dixie Sadie Brown, nursing major at Louisiana Tech University

♛ Miss Heart of Pilot Lake Carpenter, pre-pharmacy major at University of Louisiana Monore

♛ Miss Dixie Stockshow Kelly Cole, business administration major at Louisiana Tech University

♛ Miss Pelican State Enia Gardner, paramedicine major at Bossier Parish Community College

♛ Miss Slidell Lily Gayle, strategic communication major at Southeastern Louisiana University

♛ Miss Union Parish Olivia Grace George, elementary education major at Louisiana Tech University

♛ Miss University of Louisiana Monroe Leslie Hobgood, vocal performance major at University of Louisiana Monroe

♛ Miss Louisiana Christian University Jocelyn Holt, studio art major at Louisiana Christian University

♛ Miss Louisiana Stockshow Sarah Catherine Laborde, mass communication and business management major at LSU Shreveport

♛ Miss New Orleans Morgan Lawrence, clinical mental health counseling major at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary

♛ Miss Belle of the D’Arbonne Anna Claire Lemoine, pre-dental hygiene major at LSU

♛ Miss Twin Cities Megan Magri, health sciences and general studies major at Southeastern Louisiana University

♛ Miss South Louisiana Bayou Demi Martin, early childhood education major at Louisiana Tech University

♛ Miss North Louisiana Bayou Caroline Marshall, business administration major at Blue Mountain Christian University

♛ Miss Louisiana Port City Raven Moore, fire science major at Bossier Parish Community College

♛ Miss Cane River Kiera Owens, elementary education major at Southeastern Louisiana University

♛ Miss Southeastern Louisiana University Kobi Painting, marketing major at Southeastern Louisiana University

♛ Miss Louisiana Tech University Chanley Patterson, human development and family science major at Louisiana Tech University

♛ Miss Spirit of the Red Courtney Patterson, elementary education major at Southern University Shreveport

♛ Miss Natchitoches City of Lights Makenzie Scroggs, dance major at Northwestern State University

♛ Miss Acadiana Kyndall Smith, business management major at Southeastern Louisiana University

♛ Miss Red River City Elyce Thomas, management major at Southeastern Louisiana University

♛ Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Jourdan Waddell, clinical mental health counseling major at Bellevue University

♛ Miss Northwestern Lady of the Bracelet Bailey Willis, secondary education major at Northwestern State University

Gracie Reichman, the current reigning Miss Louisiana, joins us to talk about the upcoming Miss Louisiana Pageant.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.