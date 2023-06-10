KNOE Friday Night Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Weekend

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening before midnight, however, most of the ArkLaMiss will remain dry. Rain chances increase this weekend, especially on Saturday. We also have the chance to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail on Saturday. The severe threat is lower on Sunday, but not zero. Rain chances will decrease going into the new workweek and temperatures will be on the rise going toward the middle of the week.

Quarter-sized hail, 60 mph winds, and heavy rainfall are possible.(Max)

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out before midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 70s. Chance of rain 20%. Patchy fog will be possible late tonight.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be severe, with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats. Make sure to stay weather aware! High temperatures will reach the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will reach the upper 90s to low 100s. Chance of rain 60%. Patchy fog will be possible before 10AM.

Sunday: Isolated showers and storms will be possible, otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be warmer, reaching the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be HOT. They are expected to top out in the mid-upper 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be HOT. They are expected to top out in the mid-upper 90s.

