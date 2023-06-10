Columbia woman killed in two-vehicle crash

According to a press release from Louisiana State Police Troop F, a fatal crash in Richland...
According to a press release from Louisiana State Police Troop F, a fatal crash in Richland Parish occurred on Highway 132 near Old Alto road.(Credit: MGN)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - According to a press release from Louisiana State Police Troop F, a fatal crash in Richland Parish occurred on Highway 132 near Old Alto road. The crash claimed the life of Alexis Berry, a 30-year-old woman from Columbia.

Officials say they responded to a crash around 9:00 am on June 9, 2023. Initial investigation revealed that Berry was traveling east on Hwy 132 when she rear-ended a commercial vehicle. Berry was restrained at the time but suffered fatal injuries.

Two additional juveniles, who were unrestrained, suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

