Ouachita Candy Company to receive revitalization through EPA grant awarded to City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Candy Company property will be receiving some TLC thanks to a cleanup grant of nearly $900K awarded to the City of Monroe through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Cleanup Grant Program from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The Biden-Harris administration announced on May 25 that $215M in Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) Grant Funding will be dispersed among 262 communities throughout the country. $4,872,900 of that will be going to five communities in Louisiana alone, with the City of Monroe being one of them.

Mayor Friday Ellis said the grant will be used to remove environmental contaminants in the Ouachita Candy Company property, which has been a longstanding barrier to reuse and redevelopment. The property has historically been used as a Masonic Temple, a woodworking facility, a residential site, a candy company, a soft drink bottling company, an automotive repair facility with a filling station that included vehicle washing and greasing operations, a vehicle maintenance area, a storage warehouse, and personal storage.

The funds will be used to prepare cleanup plans, conduct community engagement, and to cleanup the property.

