OPSO investigates string of vehicle burglaries, 1 arrested

Police Generic
Police Generic(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one and issued a warrant for another following an investigation into a string of vehicle burglaries in the Mallard Estates and Remington Estates Subdivisions in West Monroe.

Jamarrh McAllister has been arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on four counts of simple burglary and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A warrant has been issued for Danny Walker for four counts of simple burglary.

OPSO says several credit cards and a firearm were stolen during the burglaries.

Monroe Police Department is partnering with OPSO during this ongoing investigation.

