OPHS student competes in National History Day Contest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish High School student will be competing in the National History Day Contest from June 11 to 15 at the University of Maryland.

Ka’Mya Harris will be one of the nearly 3,000 students competing. Students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, Department of Defense Schools in the Atlantic and international schools in China and Korea will be competing in the contest.

The National Contest is the final competition where students who have competed at the local and state level will present their research to a panel of judges. Students who win first, second and third will receive a cash prize of $1,000, $500 and $250. One junior and one senior-level project will receive an outstanding entry as well. More than a dozen special prizes ranging from $250 to $10,000 will be given to students competing.

