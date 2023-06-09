New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it's powered.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flyers with disabilities are excited about an innovation that could make air travel more accessible.

A new seat concept allows wheelchair users to stay in their own chairs during flights.

Right now, they have to be transferred to the same seats everyone else uses. That’s especially problematic for people who rely on powered wheelchairs.

They have to check those in, transfer to an airline-owned traditional wheelchair then transfer again to their airline seats.

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it’s powered.

It was shown by Delta Flight Products at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

However, it’s still just a prototype. Even if airlines adopt it, it’s still more than a year away from appearing in an airplane.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gaddy, a prominent pastor in Monroe and a nationwide leader, died on June 7, 2023.
Prominent pastor, nationwide leader dies at home in Monroe
A Bastrop man has been sentenced in a human trafficking case.
Bastrop man sentenced in connection to human trafficking case in Bossier City
The NAACP Louisiana State Conference has formally requested a national travel advisory for the...
NAACP proposes travel advisory for Louisiana after recent ‘Legislative Policies and Actions’
Unique findings dating back 12 thousand years uncovered in Kistachie National Forest
Unique findings dating back 12 thousand years uncovered in Kistachie National Forest
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money

Latest News

This image from police body-worn video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the...
Man who told jurors he had ‘fun’ at the Capitol riot is sentenced to 6 years in prison
A black bear stays in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife...
Young black bear wanders Washington, D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
The NOPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle...
Man accused of shooting another inside Bourbon Street bar arrested, NOPD says
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Sunday morning.
Sheriff: Armed homeowner shoots, kills burglar during attempted break in
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
LIVE: Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses