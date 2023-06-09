La DOTD announces intermittent lane closure on US 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that intermittent left lane closures will begin to take play on Wednesday, June 14 on a portion of US 65.

The lane closures will take place from Richwood Rd. No. 1 and Martin Luther King Dr. to La 15 (Winnsboro Rd.) in Ouachita Parish.

The closures are due to work on roadway lighting. The DOTD expects this project to last approximately 30 days.

The DOTD says they appreciate the public’s patience and would like to remind drivers to be cautious while driving through construction areas.

