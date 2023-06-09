KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Severe Storms Return Tomorrow

We have another quiet weather day in the forecast before the weather becomes more active this weekend. Tomorrow a complex of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in the region and could bring storms capable of producing large hail and strong winds. Severe weather threats will lower on Sunday and will mainly be confined to areas along and north of I-20. Rain chances are looking a little lower next week, but temperatures will be on the rise to the upper 90s.

Quarter-sized hail, 60 mph winds, and heavy rainfall are possible. (Max)

Today: Mostly sunny and warm as highs climb into the low and mid 90s once again. Rain chances remain around 20% as a few storms could pop up during the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant, a nice night to sit out on the patio. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: The first half of the day will feature quiet weather with a few clouds. Storm chances are 70% for the afternoon and evening, but highs will still climb into the low and mid 90s. These storms could be strong to severe at times and pose a threat of damaging winds and large hail. Stay weather aware!

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible as rain chances stay at 40% for areas mainly north of I-20. One or two storms could be severe and produce large hail and strong winds. It won’t be enough rain to cool all areas of the ArkLaMiss, so highs will still reach the low and mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies can be expected around the region, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will once again rise into the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot as temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon, but rain chances are 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and quite toasty as temperatures will be on their way up to the upper 90s. This could be the hottest day of the year so far. Rain chances remain at 20%.

Thursday: Another very hot day as temperatures soar to the upper 90s. Rain chances will stay limited at 20% under partly cloudy skies.

