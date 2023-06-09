Jury unanimously finds Monroe man guilty of 2017 Parkview Apartments murder

Chadarius Morehead has been found guilty of the second-degree murder of Kentarius Webb.
Chadarius Morehead has been found guilty of the second-degree murder of Kentarius Webb.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A jury has found Chadarius Marquez Morehead guilty for the 2017 murder of Kentarius Webb.

Morehead shot at Webb several times while at Parkview Apartments in Monroe, according to court records. Webb was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The trial of State of Louisiana v. Chadarius Marquez Morehead began on Tuesday, May 30. A jury unanimously fond Chadarious guilty of second-degree murder.

Morehead will be sentenced on August 15, 2023. A second-degree murder charge in Louisiana carries a life sentence at hard labor, according to Attorney Steve Tew.

