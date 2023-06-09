FDA panel endorses antibody therapy to protect against RSV in infants

FILE - While most cases of RSV are mild, it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among...
FILE - While most cases of RSV are mild, it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among infants.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration has voted to recommend a monoclonal antibody therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, in infants and some young toddlers.

The therapy was developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca and is called nirsevimab.

It is designed to be given in a single shot at birth or a baby’s first season of RSV. It can also be given as a larger dose in a second RSV season in children who are highly vulnerable.

Nearly every child before age 2 gets RSV.

Most cases are mild, but it’s the leading cause of hospitalization among infants.

In trials, the shot was found to lower the risk of RSV needing medical attention by 75% and the risk of hospitalization by 78%.

Common side effects were rash and injection-site reactions.

While the FDA isn’t required to follow the committee’s recommendations, it usually does.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gaddy, a prominent pastor in Monroe and a nationwide leader, died on June 7, 2023.
Prominent pastor, nationwide leader dies at home in Monroe
A Bastrop man has been sentenced in a human trafficking case.
Bastrop man sentenced in connection to human trafficking case in Bossier City
The NAACP Louisiana State Conference has formally requested a national travel advisory for the...
NAACP proposes travel advisory for Louisiana after recent ‘Legislative Policies and Actions’
Unique findings dating back 12 thousand years uncovered in Kistachie National Forest
Unique findings dating back 12 thousand years uncovered in Kistachie National Forest
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money

Latest News

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Holley and talk...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Holley!
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a rucksack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Holley and talk...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Holley!
Rescue crews in Dutchess County, New York, used thermal imaging with drones to locate two...
2 lost hikers found by drones