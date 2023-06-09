Educators, employers learn to connect with younger generation

Educators, employers learn to connect with younger generation
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Delta Community College hosted a seminar called “Unleashing Passion, Purpose, and Performance in Young Generations” at the ATC Auditorium Friday morning. Guest speaker and author Mark Perna spoke about ways to impact the youth in homes, classrooms, and businesses.

Perna, CEO of TFS Results, says the biggest challenge is getting the younger generation to achieve what they want in life.

“They think differently, we’re still dealing with young people today as if it was ten years ago, twenty years ago, or even thirty years ago,” Perna said. “For some of us, when in fact, the world is completely changed we’re in a different set of circumstances, so moving young people forward today is more about truly understanding where are they.”

Employers and educators also participated in breakout sessions to discuss different ways to meet the needs of local employers when it comes to building the next generation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gaddy, a prominent pastor in Monroe and a nationwide leader, died on June 7, 2023.
Prominent pastor, nationwide leader dies at home in Monroe
A Bastrop man has been sentenced in a human trafficking case.
Bastrop man sentenced in connection to human trafficking case in Bossier City
Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish...
Baptist official in Louisiana arrested on sex crime charges
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money
The NAACP Louisiana State Conference has formally requested a national travel advisory for the...
NAACP proposes travel advisory for Louisiana after recent ‘Legislative Policies and Actions’

Latest News

Ouachita Candy Company property
City of Monroe awarded more than $800k for cleanup project
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
City of Monroe awarded more than $800k for cleanup project
Educators, employers learn to connect with younger generation