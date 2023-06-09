Educators, employers learn to connect with younger generation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Delta Community College hosted a seminar called “Unleashing Passion, Purpose, and Performance in Young Generations” at the ATC Auditorium Friday morning. Guest speaker and author Mark Perna spoke about ways to impact the youth in homes, classrooms, and businesses.

Perna, CEO of TFS Results, says the biggest challenge is getting the younger generation to achieve what they want in life.

“They think differently, we’re still dealing with young people today as if it was ten years ago, twenty years ago, or even thirty years ago,” Perna said. “For some of us, when in fact, the world is completely changed we’re in a different set of circumstances, so moving young people forward today is more about truly understanding where are they.”

Employers and educators also participated in breakout sessions to discuss different ways to meet the needs of local employers when it comes to building the next generation.

