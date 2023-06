WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced a temporary closure of Wassan St. from Exchange St. to Grantham Ave. beginning Monday, June 12 at 8 a.m.

The City says the road is expected to open again on Friday, June 16. The road closure is due to drainage work done by Bentz Construction.

