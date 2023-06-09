City of Monroe awarded more than $800k for cleanup project

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Cleanup Grant program awarded the city of Monroe more than $870,000.

The city of Monroe was one out of five recipients in Louisiana to receive this grant. Meghan Risinger, the city’s executive grant writer, says the grant will help them clean up inside the Ouachita candy company.

“Back in the day, they used to use asbestos and lead-based paint, and now we know those things are dangerous,” says Risinger.” And so, essentially, what this grant will do - will allow us to go in and clean those things up.”

The building is owned by the city and is part of a master plan for downtown revitalization. Risinger says the start of the cleanup will help the property become more attractive to future tenants and even developers.

“Wanting to develop a property with some contaminants may be something that a developer would be cautious about,” says Risinger. “And so, if we go in and we clean that up, then it may make it a lot more feasible for a developer to come in and develop the property.”

But Risinger says there’s still a lot to accomplish before the city can begin cleaning inside the building.

“If everything goes according to plan - there’s a lot of moving parts. We still have to enter into a contract with the EPA to accept the funds, and determine the timeline they expect. We will put out an RFP to find a consultant and then enter into a contract with that consultant,” Risinger stated.

The city plans to hold community engagement sessions to educate the public on what the cleanup will look like. They hope to begin cleaning around the summer of 2024.

