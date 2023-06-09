Adopt a Pet: Meet Holley!

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Holley and talk about pet adoptions.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday at Good Morning ArkLaMiss, and our friend Roxanne Smith from OPAS joined us in the studio to introduce us to Holley. Smith says Holley is about 5 years old and is believed to be a purebred Belgium Malinois.

Smith gave us a little history lesson on the breed. She says they are known to be in the military; in fact, she says they serve in all U.S. branches and as police dogs.

As for Holley, Smith says she’s very kind, calm, and sweet. She says Holley will need a lot of exercise and thinks it’s best she goes to a family with a lot of energy. Holley is available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Currently, they are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the shelter is temporarily closed on Wednesdays. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gaddy, a prominent pastor in Monroe and a nationwide leader, died on June 7, 2023.
Prominent pastor, nationwide leader dies at home in Monroe
A Bastrop man has been sentenced in a human trafficking case.
Bastrop man sentenced in connection to human trafficking case in Bossier City
The NAACP Louisiana State Conference has formally requested a national travel advisory for the...
NAACP proposes travel advisory for Louisiana after recent ‘Legislative Policies and Actions’
Unique findings dating back 12 thousand years uncovered in Kistachie National Forest
Unique findings dating back 12 thousand years uncovered in Kistachie National Forest
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money

Latest News

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Holley and talk...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Holley!
Children's Coalition for NELA's community-wide meeting on June 8, 2023
Children’s Coalition for NELA discusses youth challenges with community leaders
KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Children’s Coalition for NELA discusses youth challenges with community leaders