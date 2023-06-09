Adopt a Pet: Meet Holley!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday at Good Morning ArkLaMiss, and our friend Roxanne Smith from OPAS joined us in the studio to introduce us to Holley. Smith says Holley is about 5 years old and is believed to be a purebred Belgium Malinois.

Smith gave us a little history lesson on the breed. She says they are known to be in the military; in fact, she says they serve in all U.S. branches and as police dogs.

As for Holley, Smith says she’s very kind, calm, and sweet. She says Holley will need a lot of exercise and thinks it’s best she goes to a family with a lot of energy. Holley is available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Currently, they are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the shelter is temporarily closed on Wednesdays. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

