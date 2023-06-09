1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina

Police in North Charleston are investigating after a report of a shooting Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was killed and three others were injured in a Thursday night shooting.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Dorchester Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple people shot.

“When officers got on scene, they learned that four people had been shot,” police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Jacobs said a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old man and a boy were also injured in the shooting and found lying in the parking lot, according to the police report.

The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, the report states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gaddy, a prominent pastor in Monroe and a nationwide leader, died on June 7, 2023.
Prominent pastor, nationwide leader dies at home in Monroe
A Bastrop man has been sentenced in a human trafficking case.
Bastrop man sentenced in connection to human trafficking case in Bossier City
The NAACP Louisiana State Conference has formally requested a national travel advisory for the...
NAACP proposes travel advisory for Louisiana after recent ‘Legislative Policies and Actions’
Unique findings dating back 12 thousand years uncovered in Kistachie National Forest
Unique findings dating back 12 thousand years uncovered in Kistachie National Forest
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump-appointed judge who previously faced criticism in documents probe is assigned to initially oversee criminal case
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder arrives for a media briefing at the...
US announces new $2.1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. Jermarcus...
Man pleads guilty in Young Dolph murder case
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/9
The City of Monroe received grant funding to help cleanup the Ouachita Candy Company property.
Ouachita Candy Company to receive revitalization through EPA grant awarded to City of Monroe