Three Rebels sign on the dotted line
West Monroe athletes sign to continue their athletic careers in college
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Three West Monroe student athletes sign to continue their athletic careers in college. Hemi Humphris will play baseball at Central Baptist. Chloe Batterton signs to play tennis at Louisiana Christian University. Carlasia Moore will continue her basketball career at Baton Rouge Community College.
