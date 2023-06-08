Nutritional benefits of corn with nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Corn.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss one of the world’s most popular grains, corn. Corn is native to the United States

Avis says although some people try to avoid it because it’s a starchy vegetable, they are actually very healthy.

She says the health benefits of corn are that it’s rich in fiber and vitamins C and D. She says corn is part of the grass family and also low to medium on the glycemic index.

