Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert rollin’ into the Natural State

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Nickelback will want to “get rollin’” to North Little Rock later this year.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday that the band’s “Get Rollin’ Tour,” with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, will make a stop on Sept. 25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, and range in price from $40 to $200. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

