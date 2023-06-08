Mississippi man pretends to be minor online, arrested for online solicitation

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Jesse Brister, 28, of Wesson, Miss, was arrested on June 7 after the Concordia Parish Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation.

During the investigation, the Cyber Crime Unit found Brister made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. During the conversations, Brister portrayed himself as a minor and sent several sexually explicit photos, and requested the same in return.

CPSO Detectives identified Brister and issued a warrant for his arrest. Brister was arrested on the charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service and booked into Lincoln County Jail in Brookhaven, Miss.

