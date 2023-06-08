LDWF announces closure of Shell Road in lower Concordia Parish, repairs to be made

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Shell Road on the Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will indefinitely close for repairs beginning Monday, June 12, and will reopen once safe for travel again, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Richard K. Yancey WMA is approximately 35 miles south of Ferriday on La. Hwy. 15 in lower Concordia Parish.

For more information, visit the LDWF website or contact Tony Vidrine at (337)-735-8682 or tvidrine@wlf.la.gov. You can also contact Arthur Herbert at (337)-735-8682 or ahebert@wlf.la.gov.

