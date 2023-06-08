KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Poor Air Quality Today

The area is under an Air Quality Action Day due to Canadian wildfire smoke in our atmosphere, making the air unhealthy for some. People with heart/lung disease, older adults, and children should limit outdoor activities. Conditions should improve by tomorrow. Otherwise, the rest of this work week features hot weather with isolated rain chances. This weekend, severe weather threats return to the ArkLaMiss as a complex of storms arrives on Saturday evening.

Today: Limit your time outside due to decreased air quality. A few storms are possible in the region during the afternoon, but rain chances are 20%. Otherwise, it will be a hot day as temperatures peak in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: A few storms could hold together tonight, but rain chances remain at 20%. Skies will be partly cloudy, with lows falling into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm as highs climb into the low 90s once again. Rain chances remain around 20% as a few storms could pop up during the afternoon.

Saturday: Storm chances are 50% for later in the day, but highs will still climb into the low 90s. These storms could be strong to severe at times and pose a threat of damaging winds and large hail. Stay weather aware.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible as rain chances stay at 50% along a cold front. It won’t be enough rain to cool all areas of the ArkLaMiss, so highs will still reach the low and mid 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies can be expected around the region, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will once again rise into the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot as temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and quite toasty as temperatures will be on their way up to the upper 90s. This could be the hottest day of the year so far.

