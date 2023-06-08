KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Air Quality to Improve Slightly Tomorrow, Increased Rain Chances for the Weekend

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, we experienced low air quality in the ArkLaMiss, which prompted an Air Quality Alert. We will see a small improvement in air quality tomorrow, and the Air Quality Alert has not been extended as of this evening. Looking ahead to this weekend, rain chances will increase and strong to severe storms will be possible on Saturday. The rest of the week looks quiet with temperatures climbing into the mid-upper 90s by the middle of next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out before midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Chance of rain 20%. Patchy fog will be possible late tonight.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog will be possible early. Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Saturday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may be severe, with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats. Make sure to stay weather aware! High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 40%.

Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook for the ArkLaMiss
Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook for the ArkLaMiss(Max)

Sunday: Isolated showers and storms will be possible, otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be warmer, reaching the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be HOT. They are expected to top out in the mid-upper 90s.

