Juneteenth celebrations coming to Richwood

The Town of Richwood is preparing for Juneteenth celebrations.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With June comes Juneteenth, and the town of Richwood is preparing for its Juneteenth celebrations. The Mayor of Richwood, Gerald Brown, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about the events and their importance.

Brown says it’s Richwood’s 3rd year hosting events to commemorate the holiday. Juneteenth just became a national holiday in 2021, and he wants the youth to learn about the holiday and what it stands for.

Friday, June 16th, events begin at 11 a.m. and they include:

  • Historical artifacts exhibit
  • Art exhibit
  • A parade at 6 p.m.
  • a Peacan cookoff

On Saturday, the 17th, they will have a family fun day. Brown says there will be games, food, music, and more for anyone to enjoy and it all begins at 3 p.m. and expects to conclude by 8 p.m. You still have time to sign up for the cookoff, Brown says to call the office at (318) 325-4328.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rayville Police Department is on the scene of a suspected homicide, according to an...
Son accused of shooting, killing father inside Rayville residence
Police lights generic.
West Monroe woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder following argument with boyfriend
Former Bridge City Center for Youth escapee Curtis Tassin, shown here as a 16-year-old,...
Curtis Tassin’s mother arrested, accused of assisting juvenile’s escape from custody
The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Monroe shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply.
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply

Latest News

Amtrak and SRC hold meetings to discuss development of passenger rail
Amtrak & Southern Rail Commission meeting in Ruston
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Corn.
Nutritional benefits of corn with nutritionist Jen Avis
Amtrak and SRC hold meetings to discuss development of passenger rail
Amtrak and SRC hold meetings to discuss development of passenger rail
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Corn.
Nutritional benefits of Corn with nutritionist Jen Avis