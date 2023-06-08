Juneteenth celebrations coming to Richwood

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With June comes Juneteenth, and the town of Richwood is preparing for its Juneteenth celebrations. The Mayor of Richwood, Gerald Brown, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about the events and their importance.

Brown says it’s Richwood’s 3rd year hosting events to commemorate the holiday. Juneteenth just became a national holiday in 2021, and he wants the youth to learn about the holiday and what it stands for.

Friday, June 16th, events begin at 11 a.m. and they include:

Historical artifacts exhibit

Art exhibit

A parade at 6 p.m.

a Peacan cookoff

On Saturday, the 17th, they will have a family fun day. Brown says there will be games, food, music, and more for anyone to enjoy and it all begins at 3 p.m. and expects to conclude by 8 p.m. You still have time to sign up for the cookoff, Brown says to call the office at (318) 325-4328.

