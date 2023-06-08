Amtrak and SRC hold meetings to discuss development of passenger rail

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Amtrak and the Southern Rail Commission met with local leaders in Shreveport and Ruston on June 7 to discuss the developments of the passenger rail. In Ruston, Amtrak provided an update on the application for a $14 million Federal-State Partnership grant. The grant will be used to complete a feasibility study of passenger service from Georgia to Texas.

The meeting was held at 4 p.m. on E. Mississippi Ave. in Ruston. Amtrak will hold another meeting in Monroe on June 8 at 9 a.m. at the corner of 3rd and Desiard St.

Amtrak says the passenger rail will bring a lot of business to a number of local industries.

The application is set to be approved sometime in the fall.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.