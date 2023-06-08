16-year-old drowns while trying to help child struggling on bodyboard, coroner says

Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.
Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.(Matt Hardy/Pexels via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A 16-year-old from North Carolina drowned while trying to help a child at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week, the coroner said.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Tre’Sean Snow, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.

Ridgeway said Snow noticed another child struggling on a bodyboard and went to help the child. Snow was then overtaken by a current and drowned.

Snow was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rayville Police Department is on the scene of a suspected homicide, according to an...
Son accused of shooting, killing father inside Rayville residence
Police lights generic.
West Monroe woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder following argument with boyfriend
Former Bridge City Center for Youth escapee Curtis Tassin, shown here as a 16-year-old,...
Curtis Tassin’s mother arrested, accused of assisting juvenile’s escape from custody
The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Monroe shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply.
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply

Latest News

Authorities confirmed Thursday that human remains found in a remote area of southern Minnesota...
Missing Minnesota woman’s remains found in woods, leading to ex-boyfriend’s arrest
Where next? Hazardous haze expands of the US
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe
The congressional map drawn by Republicans in the Louisiana legislature that was vetoed by Gov....
What does the Supreme Court’s Alabama redistricting decision mean for Louisiana?