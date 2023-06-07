West Monroe woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder following argument with boyfriend

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department responded to a call from Glenwood Hospital referencing a gunshot victim on June 6. When officers arrived, they learned the victim was shot by his girlfriend, Jalysa Franklin, during an argument.

When talking to the victim, officers learned the two got into an argument at their residence on Apple St. The victim said the argument turned physical. He told officers Franklin hit him with her car while he was in the front yard. The argument then went inside where she pulled a gun on him.

Franklin shot the victim in his back on the right side with an exit wound in his abdomen. The victim told officers he cut Franklin with a knife to protect himself. He said when he turned to run away he was shot.

Officers discovered Franklin’s two-year-old daughter was present in the home at the time of the incident.

Franklin later came to Glenwood for the cut on her arm at which officers questioned her about the incident. Franklin admitted to hitting the victim with her car in the yard as a result of their argument. She told officers she retrieved her gun from her bedroom and followed the victim into the kitchen. When the victim cut her arm, she said she pulled the gun and shot him in the back.

Franklin was arrested for one count of attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rayville Police Department is on the scene of a suspected homicide, according to an...
Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected homicide
The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Monroe shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured
I-20 traffic stop leads officers to find 32 pounds of suspected marijuana
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Student-photographer DeMarcus Green and 6-year-old Taylor Sims of Beekman Charter School in...
Viral photo of Bastrop girl leads student-photographer into showing true passion

Latest News

Louisiana SFM calling for increased fire preparedness after several mobile home fires in NELA
Louisiana SFM calling for increased fire preparedness after several mobile home fires in NELA
Ladies of the lake preparing for the 3rd annual Paddle for the battle.
Paddle for the battle against cancer
(Source: MGN)
Louisiana DOTD announces road closure in Jackson Parish
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter