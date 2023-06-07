Survey reports outcomes on aging adults using technologies, improving quality of life

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Based on a recent survey by the U.S. News and World Report, many adults over the age of 55 are choosing convenient technologies to help them age in place - meaning they’re finding ways to help them live more comfortably as they get older.

A review by the report surveying 2,000 U.S. adults over the age of 55 shows 33% feel healthier when using technology. Activities director, Heather Hurley of Gardens of Somerset, an independent assisted living and memory care facility in Ouachita Parish, says their residents use their technology devices more than anyone would expect.

“Many of our residents read on their tablets. They’re avid readers, and they love them because they can enlarge the font and they can see. They keep up with the news. They really communicate with their families quite a bit,” says Hurley.

One of the residents, Buck Bourne, who’s a retired Marine, says he often uses his tablet to pull up medical records for him and his wife so they don’t fall behind on important schedules. Forty-five percent of adults over 55 in the survey said health-related mobile apps made it easiest for them to age in place.

According to the survey, 70% of the respondents said older adults aren’t using technologies because they feel they don’t need them yet. Loretta Hudson, executive director of Ouachita Council on Aging, Inc., says they’ll soon be offering computer classes to help build the aging community’s digital skills.

“It’ll help them to learn the basic skills of how to use the computer; how to turn it on; how to actually access the internet; some of them are on Medicare and Medicaid, so we’re able to get them to navigate through that process,” says Hudson.

The Ouachita Council on Aging will begin offering free computer classes in July. Hudson says it’s a 10-week course on basic computer skills.

