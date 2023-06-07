Paddle for the battle against cancer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With summer approaching, it seems like a good time to hit the lake. The Ladies of the Lake are preparing for an event they hope to bring the community out and have fun on the lake while raising money for a good cause. This Saturday they are sponsoring Paddle for the Battle, a kayak and paddleboarding event to raise money for cancer survivors in Jackson Parish.

The event will be this Saturday, June 10th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Caney Lake Landing in Jonesboro.

Some of the Ladies of the Lake joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss this morning to talk about the upcoming event. Bobbi Fouts and Susan Tompkins said there will be races and games for people of all ages. They say it will be a fun family event.

For information regarding ticket prices, visit Eventbrite.

