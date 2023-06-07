Louisiana SFM calling for increased fire preparedness after several mobile home fires in NELA

Louisiana SFM calling for increased fire preparedness after several mobile home fires in NELA
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lousiana State Fire Marshal deputies are urging an increase in fire preparedness for mobility-challenged people after investigating several mobile home fires in NELA.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis says, ”After more than a month without a loss of life in a home fire, our agency was called to investigate four fatal fires within a week and a half, all in North Louisiana, and all but one involving a victim that was mobility challenged.” Wallis says he is calling on all individuals who are mobility-challenged to create an escape plan that they will be able to navigate in the event of a fire.

SFM says while both of the fires continue to be investigated, they would like to remind the public about the importance of fire safety and prevention when it comes to smoking and electronics. They say to ensure smoking materials are fully extinguished and discarded in appropriate containers and keep smoking materials, especially spark-producing objects like lighters, out of the reach of children. Also, make sure all appliances and electronic devices are charged with the manufacturer-supplied equipment. Keep charging appliances and devices on a non-combustible, clutter-free surface and, when charging is complete, disconnect the charging wires to avoid overheating.

Deputies say they have been unable to determine whether there were working smoke alarms in the homes. If you have smoke alarms, ensure they are working. If you need help getting smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit SFM’s website or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.

