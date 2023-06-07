Louisiana offers tutor voucher program

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana students with low reading scores on state tests and assessments will be eligible for free tutoring this summer. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring program offers families with students who meet the criteria a $1000 digital voucher.

The $4 million program funded through COVID-19 relief dollars started this past spring and will run through summer 2024. Louisiana Department of Education Assistant Superintendent, Jenna Chiasson, said parents that use tutors through the program have seen an improvement in their children’s reading skills.

“Well, some of the initial results are really showing a lot of progress. We’ve heard from parents that if they employed the tutoring during the spring semester that their children were really showing a lot of growth in school,” said Chiasson.

Officials have seen an 8.6% increase in spring literacy evaluations of students in grades K-3.

The free offering will help parents who meet the criteria able to afford tutors.

“Anecdotally, I think families are very appreciative to have this free of cost and to know that the tutors,“said Chiasson.

The program ensures the tutor’s skills to ensure the student’s success.

“On the other end, these tutoring providers that are selected are high quality, are effective,” said Chiasson. ”That’s something that’s been really important to us in shoring up the program. We have 43 approved providers right now across the state, and we’re adding to that every few months as we have more folks apply.”

For more information, parents can go to louisianatutoringinitiative.com with their student ID and zip code to check their eligibility and select a tutor. If you don’t know your ID, contact your school to obtain it.

