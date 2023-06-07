Louisiana DOTD announces road closure in Jackson Parish

(Source: MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that a section of La 147 East will be closed temporarily due to construction. The closure is set to take place on June 5 and will remain closed until June 16.

The construction is due to the replacement of a cross-drain pipe. The DOTD says the road will be closed 1.2 miles east of La 505.

A detour route will be La 44, La 34, La 810 and La 505.

The DOTD says they appreciate the public’s patience and want to remind drivers to be cautious through construction areas.

For more information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. Motorists can also check the LA DOTD website or visit the DOTD Facebook.

