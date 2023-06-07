La Tech’s Cole McConnell will return next season

McConnell suspended in April for violating team rules
McConnell suspended in April for violating team rules.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech baseball Head Coach Lane Burroughs confirmed Cole McConnell will return to the Bulldogs next season. The former All-Conference USA outfielder was suspended in April for violating team rules. He started all 64 games in 2022, hitting .336 with 24 doubles, nine home runs and 76 RBI.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 traffic stop leads officers to find 32 pounds of suspected marijuana
Marcus Yanez has announced he is leaving Richwood High and is moving to a new school.
Richwood head football coach steps down from position
The Monroe Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Columbia Avenue.
Monroe Fire Department responding to residential fire
The Rayville Police Department is on the scene of a suspected homicide, according to an...
Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected homicide
The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Monroe shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured

Latest News

La Tech coaches making six stops across Louisiana and Texas.
Bulldog Blitz kicks off in Ruston
Future stars learn the fundamentals of basketball
Keith Richard basketball camp tips off at Fant-Ewing
LSU women's basketball national championship team visits the White House on May 26, 2023.
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win
tournament
Louisiana Tech prepares to defend their C-USA championship