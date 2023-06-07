La Tech’s Cole McConnell will return next season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech baseball Head Coach Lane Burroughs confirmed Cole McConnell will return to the Bulldogs next season. The former All-Conference USA outfielder was suspended in April for violating team rules. He started all 64 games in 2022, hitting .336 with 24 doubles, nine home runs and 76 RBI.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.