KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Hot Day Ahead with a Few Showers

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain chances are lowering some for the next few days as high pressure is scooting in from our west. Any rain will stay very limited in nature, so don’t expect any relief from the heat. As we head into this weekend, a cold front will help to increase our rain and cool us a few degrees. By next week, rain chances will start to drop off again, but temperatures will be on their way up to the mid and upper 90s. Welcome to summer.

Today: Rain chances will start to lower some to 20%. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region, with highs climbing into the low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies can be expected in the region, with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. This is near the average for this time of year.

Tomorrow: A few storms are possible in the region during the afternoon, but rain chances are 20%. Otherwise, it will be a hot day as temperatures peak in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm as highs climb into the low 90s once again. Rain chances remain around 30% as a few storms could pop up during the afternoon.

Saturday: Storm chances are 40% for later in the day, but highs will still climb into the low 90s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible as rain chances jump to 50% along a cold front. It won’t be enough rain to cool all areas of the ArkLaMiss, so highs will still reach the low 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies can be expected around the region, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will once again rise into the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot as temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 90s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rayville Police Department is on the scene of a suspected homicide, according to an...
Son accused of shooting, killing father inside Rayville residence
The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Monroe shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured
I-20 traffic stop leads officers to find 32 pounds of suspected marijuana
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Student-photographer DeMarcus Green and 6-year-old Taylor Sims of Beekman Charter School in...
Viral photo of Bastrop girl leads student-photographer into showing true passion

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin