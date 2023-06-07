KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Hot Day Ahead

Rain chances are lowering some for the next few days as high pressure is scooting in from our west. Any rain will stay very limited in nature, so don’t expect any relief from the heat. As we head into this weekend, a cold front will help to increase our rain and cool us a few degrees. By next week, rain chances will start to drop off again, but temperatures will be on their way up to the mid and upper 90s. Welcome to summer.

Today: Rain chances will start to lower some to 20%. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region, with highs climbing into the low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies can be expected in the region, with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. This is near the average for this time of year.

Tomorrow: A few storms are possible in the region during the afternoon, but rain chances are 20%. Otherwise, it will be a hot day as temperatures peak in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm as highs climb into the low 90s once again. Rain chances remain around 30% as a few storms could pop up during the afternoon.

Saturday: Storm chances are 40% for later in the day, but highs will still climb into the low 90s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible as rain chances jump to 50% along a cold front. It won’t be enough rain to cool all areas of the ArkLaMiss, so highs will still reach the low 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies can be expected around the region, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will once again rise into the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot as temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 90s.

