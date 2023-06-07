KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Quiet Tonight, Warm, Poor Air Quality Tomorrow

Tonight, pop-up showers will begin to dissipate after sunset. It stays warm overnight, temperatures will lower into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching into the mid 90s, bringing some of the warmest air of the year to the region. Air quality will be poor for Thursday, especially for groups that are sensitive to air pollution.

Friday, it will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 90s.

Saturday, there is a likelihood for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are still forecast to reach the low 90s.

Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with warm conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with warm conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring partly cloudy conditions and warmth. Temperatures will reach the low and mid 90s.

Wednesday will be another warm day, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

