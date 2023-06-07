Attempted murder suspected wanted by El Dorado police arrested in Pine Bluff

Boykin is accused of attempted murder.
Boykin is accused of attempted murder.(Source: Pine Bluff Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNOE) - A man wanted by the El Dorado Arkansas Police Department for attempted murder has been arrested in Pine Bluff, according to a Press Release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Pine Bluff Vice and Narcotics helped U.S. Marshalls with the arrest of Johnathan Boykin, 22, who was wanted in connection with an El Dorado murder.

Detectives say Boykin was seen on June 6 leaving a motel in the 2800 block of East Harding in Pine Bluff. Authorities arrested Boykin in the motel parking lot and allegedly found firearms and drugs in the vehicle he was entering.

Boykin was booked into the Jefferson County Jail while waiting to be picked up by the El Dorado Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rayville Police Department is on the scene of a suspected homicide, according to an...
Son accused of shooting, killing father inside Rayville residence
The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Monroe shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured
I-20 traffic stop leads officers to find 32 pounds of suspected marijuana
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Student-photographer DeMarcus Green and 6-year-old Taylor Sims of Beekman Charter School in...
Viral photo of Bastrop girl leads student-photographer into showing true passion

Latest News

The new pizza starts with a hand tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese,...
Pizza Hut takes on the pickle pizza for a limited time
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/7
Former Bridge City Center for Youth escapee Curtis Tassin, shown here as a 16-year-old,...
Curtis Tassin’s mother arrested, accused of assisting juvenile’s escape from custody
The Rayville Police Department is on the scene of a suspected homicide, according to an...
Son accused of shooting, killing father inside Rayville residence