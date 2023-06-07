Attempted murder suspected wanted by El Dorado police arrested in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNOE) - A man wanted by the El Dorado Arkansas Police Department for attempted murder has been arrested in Pine Bluff, according to a Press Release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Pine Bluff Vice and Narcotics helped U.S. Marshalls with the arrest of Johnathan Boykin, 22, who was wanted in connection with an El Dorado murder.

Detectives say Boykin was seen on June 6 leaving a motel in the 2800 block of East Harding in Pine Bluff. Authorities arrested Boykin in the motel parking lot and allegedly found firearms and drugs in the vehicle he was entering.

Boykin was booked into the Jefferson County Jail while waiting to be picked up by the El Dorado Police Department.

