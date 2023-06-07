Angler sets new record by reeling in massive 66-pound catfish

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANCASTER CO., Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania angler caught a massive catfish from the Susquehanna River and set a new state record in return.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, angler Michael Wherley was out with a friend on a 16-foot boat last month in Lancaster County when he was able to catch the record-setting fish.

The flathead catfish weighed in at 66 pounds and 6 ounces, according to state officials, breaking the record by nearly 10 pounds.

The previous mark was set in 2020 when an angler caught a catfish weighing 56 pounds and 3 ounces.

Wherley shared with officials that it took him almost 30 minutes to reel in the record-setting fish.

“It was a little bit crazy. When it finally came to the surface, all I could think was that it was humungous!” Wherley said. “When I got the fish next to the boat, I stuck both hands in its mouth and pulled as hard as I could to bring it aboard.”

After being caught and recorded, state officials said the catfish was released back into the river.

“I’m really glad we were able to release the fish back into the river. I’ll enjoy this record as long as it lasts,” Wherley said.

