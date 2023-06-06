Monroe shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured

The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
The Monroe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Around 10:15pm on June 5, Monroe Police Department received a call about a victim being shot. When arriving on the scene in the 1000 block of Jackson street, police found three adult male victims.

Two of the victims, 31-year-old Henry Walker, Jr. and 26-year-old Kehari Fletcher died from their wounds. One other unidentified victim is in an area hospital in critical condition. A news release stated no other suspects are believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Monroe Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at (318) 329-2600, or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

