KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast: Another Round of Strong Storms Later Today

An unsettled, summer weather pattern continues for the region this week. Each day features pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. While we aren’t included in any severe weather outlooks, storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail. With the rain expected to stay isolated in nature, we will still have hot afternoons with highs in the 90s.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy across the region with another chance for afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 30%. The cloud cover and rain chances should help keep highs a little lower in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight: The storms will linger a bit into tonight, but they should be dissipating by midnight. Some cloud cover will be left behind, with lows falling into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Rain chances will start to lower some to 20%. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region, with highs climbing into the low 90s.

Thursday: A few storms are possible in the region during the afternoon, but rain chances are 30%. Otherwise, it will be a hot day as temperatures peak in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm as highs climb into the low 90s once again. Rain chances remain around 20% as a few storms could pop up during the afternoon.

Saturday: Storm chances are 30% for later in the day, but highs will still climb into the low 90s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible as rain chances jump to 40%. It won’t be enough rain to cool all areas of the ArkLaMiss, though, so highs will still reach the low 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies can be expected around the region, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will once again rise into the low 90s.

