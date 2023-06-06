KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: A Clear Sky Tonight, Still Warm

Weather this week will be on the warmer side of things with rain showers likely for the weekend.

Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with light wind. Temperatures will be down into the upper 60s.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s and low 90s. Wind will be light across the region as well.

Wednesday will bring more warmth, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be slightly more cloud cover across the region.

Thursday will bring even more warmth to the area, with temperatures reaching into the mid 90s. It will be partly cloudy, mostly dry weather day.

After some overnight rain and a storm or two, Friday will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday will bring the chance for rain showers to the ArkLaMiss. It will still be warm, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Sunday keeps rain showers in the forecast. It will be a warm day, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday will bring morning showers and warmth. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

