Invasive ‘Northern Snakehead’ fish found in Louisiana

LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video...
LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video that was reportedly taken in Old River in Minorica, a rural community in Concordia Parish.(LDWF)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Northern Snakeheads, a non-native species of fish native to Asia, have been spotted in Louisiana’s Old River in Minorica, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

The presence of two adult Northern Snakeheads and a cluster of fry was reportedly captured on video.

These highly predatory fish pose a threat to native species as they can outcompete and prey upon them. While LDWF says it will closely monitor the situation, it does not anticipate major impacts on native fish populations, as snakeheads reproduce at a slower rate compared to other invasive species.

In the event of catching a Northern Snakehead, anglers are advised not to release it back into the water. Instead, they should take a side view photo, kill the fish, double bag it, freeze it, and contact LDWF’s Aquatic Invasive Species Hotline for further instructions at (225) 765-3977 or AquaticInvasives@wlf.la.gov.

Officials say Northern Snakeheads are edible, and consuming them is legal and safe.

LDWF has verified that two Northern Snakehead fish and a ball of fry were spotted in a video that was reportedly taken...

Posted by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 traffic stop leads officers to find 32 pounds of suspected marijuana
Marcus Yanez has announced he is leaving Richwood High and is moving to a new school.
Richwood head football coach steps down from position
The Monroe Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Columbia Avenue.
Monroe Fire Department responding to residential fire
Student-photographer DeMarcus Green and 6-year-old Taylor Sims of Beekman Charter School in...
Viral photo of Bastrop girl leads student-photographer into showing true passion
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says

Latest News

Michael Thomas spotted at Saints practice
Michael Thomas spotted at Saints practice
Dennis Allen on Michael Thomas' return to the field
Dennis Allen on Michael Thomas' return to the field
Meet Gumbo! She’s a baby north american river otter at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo...
Zoo Buddy: Baby Otters!
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to...
Adopt a pet: Mr. Purple Thunder and Baja Blast!
Meet Gumbo! She’s a baby north american river otter at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo...
Zoo Buddy: North American River Otters!