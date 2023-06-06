Concordia Parish Airport receives funding for hangar construction, modification

Concordia Parish Airport receives funding for construction, modification
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Airport is receiving 229,000 through U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s Infrastructure Law. The money will be granted through the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

A press release from Cassidy’s office says the money will be used for the construction, modification and rehabilitation of a hangar. Cassidy says, “Improving our airports is not only important for our residents, but to attract new businesses and stimulate economic growth.”

The money granted to Concordia Parish Airport is a portion of the $1,215,000 given to local airports. The other $986,000 will be granted to the New Orleans Lakefront Airport for the rehabilitation of a taxiway.

