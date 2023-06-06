Adopt a pet: Mr. Purple Thunder and Baja Blast!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday at Good Morning ArkLaMiss and Kim Taraba with River Cities introduced us to Mr. Purple Thunder and Baja Blast. She says the 2 brothers are named after Mountain Dew flavors. Tabara says they are about 3 months old and says they are very shy and nervous. She mentioned they are already neutered and talked about what you have to do to adopt a cat from the shelter.

Taraba says River Cities is currently doing adoptions on an appointment-only basis, so give them a call at (318) 343-3031. They will have you do an online application on their website, then schedule an appointment for you to look for your new furry friend.

