Adopt a pet: Mr. Purple Thunder and Baja Blast!

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to Mr. Purple Thunder and Baja Blast.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday at Good Morning ArkLaMiss and Kim Taraba with River Cities introduced us to Mr. Purple Thunder and Baja Blast. She says the 2 brothers are named after Mountain Dew flavors. Tabara says they are about 3 months old and says they are very shy and nervous. She mentioned they are already neutered and talked about what you have to do to adopt a cat from the shelter.

Taraba says River Cities is currently doing adoptions on an appointment-only basis, so give them a call at (318) 343-3031. They will have you do an online application on their website, then schedule an appointment for you to look for your new furry friend.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 traffic stop leads officers to find 32 pounds of suspected marijuana
Marcus Yanez has announced he is leaving Richwood High and is moving to a new school.
Richwood head football coach steps down from position
The Monroe Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Columbia Avenue.
Monroe Fire Department responding to residential fire
Student-photographer DeMarcus Green and 6-year-old Taylor Sims of Beekman Charter School in...
Viral photo of Bastrop girl leads student-photographer into showing true passion
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says

Latest News

Michael Thomas spotted at Saints practice
Michael Thomas spotted at Saints practice
Dennis Allen on Michael Thomas' return to the field
Dennis Allen on Michael Thomas' return to the field
Meet Gumbo! She’s a baby north american river otter at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo...
Zoo Buddy: Baby Otters!
Meet Gumbo! She’s a baby north american river otter at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo...
Zoo Buddy: North American River Otters!